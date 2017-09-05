Shawn Cator with one of the 240-litre bins being prepared for the organic curbside collection program (City of Powell River)

The city of Powell River is set to test out a new organics waste collection pilot program.

Manager of Operational Services Shawn Cator says 400 households are taking part in the initial pilot program, starting October 16th. Cator says it will have residents separate their organic waste into designated bins, keeping compostable waste out of the landfill.

“We’ve been in consultation with the Regional District in an effort to try and reduce the amount of garbage that is going into our landfill. Organics comprise about 40% of the material going to the landfill so this program will take that out and it will ultimately be used as a compost material down the road,” he says.

Cator says the City is teaming up with Let’s Talk Trash to promote awareness and education on organic yard waste collection. The team will be reaching out to residents taking part in the program and will go door-to-door during September and October to provide information and answer any questions about the curbside collection trial initiative.

The pilot program starts October 16th and will last 6 to 12 months.

Cator says the hope is to acquire feedback and possibly spread the collection program across the entire region.

For more details, visit the City of Powell River’s website at www.powellriver.ca.