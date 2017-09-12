The Powell River Regional District could have a new name by the end of this year.

Chair Patrick Brabazon says they’re looking to change their name to the Qathet Regional District.

He says they’re looking to change the title to something that better encompasses the entire region they serve.

“There’s the problem that the name Powell River doesn’t really cover this RD. which runs from the top of Toba Inlet, down to Jervis, halfway across Georgia Strait to Lasqueti and includes islands like Texada etc. and up to the summit of the Coast range. Powell River just doesn’t cut it.”

He says the new title would also help avoid confusion going forward between the City of Powell River and the Regional District.

“We get people applying for jobs in the wrong place. We have problems of the senior government not realizing who’s who and at one point, we had applied for a Federal grant that was turned down and our MP said, ‘we’ve given all sorts of money to Powell River’. Well they had – just to the City and not to us [the RD].”

Brabazon says the RD’s holding open sessions for community feedback on the topic.

The next session goes Wednesday, September 13th at the District’s Maintenance Facility on (2815 McCausland Road, Powell River) from 6 until 7 PM.

More details about the proposed change can be found at www.powellriverrd.bc.ca.