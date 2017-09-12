A 37-year tradition will continue on Sunday as communities get set for the annual Terry Fox Run.

The event’s Provincial Director Donna White says it’s also Terry Fox Day in BC, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by getting out there for a jog or a run.

“How amazing is it to watch children who weren’t even around when Terry did what he did 37 years ago, embrace the story and be inspired by that? I really think that’s one of the greatest things that Terry left for our youth today is to show that the impossible can be done.”

There are events organized for both the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

Locally, registration opens up at 8:30 AM at the Powell River Rec Complex, with the run starting at 10.