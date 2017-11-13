Gord Johns is continuing his fight to protect coastal waters one year after the Hanjin Seattle cargo ship spill.

The incident created a massive debris field along the West Coast of Vancouver Island. The Courtenay-Alberni NDP Member of Parliament says he’s tabled a motion to properly address coastal debris clean-up.

“The Liberals love talking about their world-class ocean protection plan but nothing is happening. Simple question: will the Minister create a permanent, [and] dedicated annual fund for coastal debris cleanup.”

Since the spill, Johns says the Feds have provided zero funding while community-led groups have been the ones to work on the coastal clean-up.