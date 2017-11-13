It’s been a busy couple of weeks for local Mounties.

Texada Island Mounties responded to an incident of a rock being thrown through a window at a residence on the 2000 block of Gillies Bay Road, Van Anda.

Police believe this is related to an earlier incident this month involving three suspects who were seen trying to gain access into a nearby parked vehicle in someone’s driveway.

Powell River RCMP responded to a number of calls on Halloween night. Sergeant Kevin Day says witnesses saw three youths throwing a rock through a window of a residence on Harwood Drive.

In what police call a targeted incident, 4 youths taped and lit fireworks to a resident’s window on Willingdon Avenue, breaking it in the process. The youths were described as 18 to 19 years old, with one of them having blonde hair.

The morning after Halloween, RCMP received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 4800 block of Saskatchewan Avenue. Someone had thrown a rock through the front windshield of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe. Suspects then scratched a number of profanities on the panels of the car.

Anyone with details about any of these incidents is asked to call the RCMP or Crime-Stoppers.