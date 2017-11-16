One of the longest serving members of the Powell River Regional District is saying goodbye.

Brenda Paquin has announced her retirement after 24 years of service. Paquin has served as manager of administrative services at the Regional District since 2011.

Her last day will be on December 21st. Before she leaves the RD officially, she’ll help train her replacement Matt O’Halloran.

He comes to Powell River from the Regional District of Nanaimo. He served as the legislative coordinator and served as the deputy corporate officer.

His first day with the Powell River RD is November 20th.