You can have your say on the City of Powell River’s 2018 Budget.

The online Citizen Budget tool is now available for residents.

This year’s tool is a little different from last year’s. It uses a balanced budget model, where users are challenged to balance the City budget.

Last year’s was based on using the tax module, which had residents vote on how their tax dollars were spent.

You can have your say on how money will be spent on a variety of City services. You can also voice your input on the 2018 property tax increase.

Last year, 451 people visited the Citizen Budget website and 100 of them responded to the information that was posted.

You can check out the Citizen Budget tool through a link on the City of Powell River’s website at powellriver.citizenbudget.com.