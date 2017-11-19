The wet weekend weather conditions continued into Sunday and caused a number of BC Ferry cancellations.

On the Comox (Little River) to Powell River (Westview) run Sunday morning, the 10:00 AM sailing departing Little River was cancelled. The 11:50 AM out of Westview was also deemed unsafe to run.

According to BC Ferries, the corporation says, “The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

Major routes out of Nanaimo were also affected by the adverse weather conditions, with cancellations between Duke Point and Tsawwassen and on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay run. Updates on sailings can be found at www.bcferries.com.