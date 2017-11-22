The Powell River RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at Smoke on the Water on Glacier Street.

Sergeant Kevin Day says at around 6:50 PM on November 17th, a male walked into the shop and pulled a knife while demanding money from an employee. He managed to steal cash.

The suspect is described as 30 years old standing 5’8″. He was seen wearing a black hoody with a black bandana over his face, blue jeans and one green garden glove with an orange stripe.

Police are also looking into thefts from vehicles. Someone’s wallet was taken from a Buick Sedan on the 3900 block of Whalen Avenue on November 15th. The following day, RCMP received a report that an HP laptop and change were taken from an unlocked Dodge Dakota on the 4700 block of Michigan Avenue the previous night.

Sergeant Day says police are also looking for suspects responsible for a rash of graffiti taggings along Joyce and Marine Avenue.

If you have any details about these cases, call CrimeStoppers or the Powell River RCMP.