A special canoe project in Powell River has been completed.

The Hɛhɛwšɩn (The Way Forward) Reconciliation Canoe Journey Project saw two canoes being carved and gifted to the Tla’amin First Nation.

Spokesperson Phil Russell says he hopes a project like this brings awareness to the wider issues around reconciliation.

“The Tla’amin people have opened the door to us [non-Indigenous people] now. We’re going to be participating in the Tribal Canoe Journeys; we’re gonna be helping with the 2020 hosting of the Tribal Canoe Journeys. We’ve made the connections and so now, the non-Indigenous people step through the door into the Indigenous culture and its up to them to start making those connections.”

Students from Brooks Secondary assisted with the carvings, led by Master Carver Joe Martin.

Russell says Cyndi Pallen and John Louie from the Tla’amin Nation were his anchors on the project and really helped guide the project along.