The Powell River Fire Department has been very busy over the past few weeks.

Deputy Chief Rocky Swanson says they’ve responded to a wide range of calls, like a structure fire, multiple motor vehicle accidents and a car fire.

“I think what’s going on here is the change in weather. Roads are getting more slippery, people need to slow down a little, pay more attention to the conditions and drive accordingly.”

However, he thanks residents for giving workers lots of space when they’re responding to an incident.

“One thing I wanna say about that is if you are driving and see an emergency vehicle coming up behind you or in front of you and you plan on pulling over, don’t panic. Slow down properly and pull over. We don’t want to cause another accident.”

Swanson says that fortunately, there were no serious injuries in any of these recent situations.