The RCMP is offering up some home security tips this holiday season.

Constable Robert Gardner says it’s important to make sure your home looks lived in if you’re going to be away for an extended period of time. “We’re reminding people to ensure your property is locked. Double check and make sure your windows, doors and everything is locked.”

He suggests getting a trusted neighbour to check your mail and keep an eye out on your property.

“Use timers on your lights,” he adds.

“It makes your building look like it’s lived in. People will see the lights go on and off on a regular time, and they’re think someone’s home.”