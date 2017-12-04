The Province is looking for feedback from post-secondary students, faculty and staff on policies to prevent and respond to sexual violence and misconduct.

Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark says all public post-secondary schools in BC are required by law to have sexual misconduct prevention policies in place and to make them accessible.

“Moving forward, I want to hear from you. I want to ensure that staff, students and faculty feel safe on campus and in the classroom.”

Feedback needs to be submitted by the end of January. Thoughts can be provided confidentially at engage.gov.bc.ca/preventsexualviolence.

