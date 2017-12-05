The demolition of the old barge terminal facility is set to start soon. Residents are being advised that there will be some temporary fencing around the site.

Public access to the South Harbour and the seawalk are not expected to be affected, according to a release from the City of Powell River.

Deconstruction is set to begin in the next two weeks. Augusta Recyclers Inc. has been awarded the project contract. Pathways will remain open for the seawalk and the South Harbour.

Washrooms adjacent to the old barge terminal will be moved to a new location in proximity to the current location. The City says those wishing to use the facilities might have to park a little further from where they usually park while the old barge terminal building is being torn down.

The City’s Director of Infrastructure Tor Birtig says the old office building on the waterfront is going to Timberlane to serve as the concession. Once the old barge terminal is taken down, the City will await construction of the new Canadian Coast Guard building at that location.

This demolition is part of a revamp of the waterfront near the South Harbour. City Council and the planning department are reviewing the future vision for the area.