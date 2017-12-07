POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Local police are advising residents about a computer scam.

Constable Ron Palmquist said that on December 1st, they received word that someone had funds stolen from their bank account.

According to a release by the Powell River RCMP, the victim received a call from a computer company in California, advising them that they needed to remotely access their computer to fix issues with the victim’s online banking account. The release did not reveal how much money was stolen from the account.

“The Powell River RCMP are warning the public to be cautious about what types of personal information they give out over the phone,” said Palmquist.

“Also be cautious about who [you] provide information to.”

If you fall victim to a situation like this, you can contact the Powell River RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.