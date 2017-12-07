POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The local RCMP has responded to a multitude of thefts from vehicles over the past few weeks.

Constable Ron Palmquist revealed in his weekly blog that for the period of November 27th to December 4th, police responded to 5 incidents involving thefts or attempted thefts from cars.

On the night of November 28th, someone attempted to break into a Dodge Caravan parked on the 7100 block of Alberni Street.

No items were taken, but they were moved around. That same night, items were taken from an unlocked 1993 Jeep YJ on the 4700 block Breton Place. Palmquist said in his release that a sleeping bag, flashlight, jacket and sunglasses were stolen.

During the night of November 29th, items were tossed around an unlocked 2013 Smart Car on the 3900 block of Joyce Avenue.

On December 1st, police got word of an incident the night before. A white Kia Forte was parked outside the owner’s house on the 4500 block of Joyce Avenue. Items in the car were moved around and loose change was stolen.

Constable Ron Palmquist said these are crimes of opportunity, and are fairly common during the cooler winter months.

“Especially around Christmas time. Sometimes people will place items in their personal vehicles where they can be seen from the outside,” he said.

“The Powell River RCMP is advising members of the public that it’s best to keep valuable items in your trunk where they can’t be seen from the outside.”

In the fifth reported incident, Palmquist said they received a notice of suspicious people entering into unlocked cars on the 3900 block of Selkirk Avenue and along Quadra Avenue. Two youths were found at the scene and were arrested for Mischief, Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have further details about any of these cases, contact the Powell River RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).