Carter Turnbull and Mitch Adamyk have been named to Team Canada West's roster. Image courtesy www.powellriverkings.com/turnbull-adamyk-make-team-canada-west

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Two Powell River Kings are off to Truro, Nova Scotia to represent Team Canada West.

Forward Carter Turnbull, of Nanaimo, and goalie Mitch Adamyk will compete in the World Junior A Challenge.

Both players were part of the sixty-man selection camp roster that was in Calgary over the last week.

This is Turnbull’s third consecutive year with the team. He won a gold medal with former Kings teammate Kyle Betts in 2015.

This is Adamyk’s first appearance with Team Canada West. The two will miss the remaining Kings games leading up to the Christmas break and are expected to return to Powell River in preparation for the Kings December 29th game against the Nanaimo Clippers.

Turnbull has 31 points on the season, with 18 goals and 13 assists. Adamyk holds a record of 10-5-0-1 and has a save percentage of 0.917 this season.

