POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The Powell River RCMP made a significant drug bust on the Tla’amin First Nation reserve earlier this month.

On December 1st, police executed a search warrant at a home on the reserve. During their search, Mounties found heroin, cocaine and oxycodone.

A man was arrested and later released on the condition to appear in court.

In a release, Constable Ron Palmquist said the RCMP has laid drug trafficking charges against thirteen people in the Powell River area so far in 2017, and found over $60,000 in cash.

The drugs found were mostly cocaine and heroin and came out to an approximate street level amount of $60,000.

“The Powell River RCMP stand committed to keeping our streets and community safe,” said Palmquist.

“The police always urge the public to come forward with any information in regards to drug offences.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).