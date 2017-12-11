POWELL RIVER, B.C- Powell River’s municipal government wants to see less use of plastic bags.

During the council meeting on December 7, 2017, the assembled councillors directed municipal staff to send a letter to the provincial government, supportive of the City of Victoria’s single-use checkout bag plan.

The initiative from Victoria would prohibit the sale and distribution of plastic bags to customers. It has not yet been approved by that community’s municipal government.

Powell River council has previously directed staff to examine the possibility of eliminating plastic bag use from the community.