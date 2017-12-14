POWELL RIVER, B.C- A third resident of the Powell River area has won the lottery.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation website, the winning ticket for the Extra Prize Breakdown in the December 13th draw was bought in the Powell River area of the Sunshine Coast.

The winning Extra Prize Breakdown numbers were 14,21,72, and 75. Only one $500,000 ticket was sold. Beyond that win, 30 players won $1000, 2,470 won $10, and 49,547 won $1.

This is the third major prize ticket purchased in Powell River in the two weeks.

For the November 29th draw, a ticket worth $73,715.50 for matching five out of six plus the bonus number was sold in Powell River. On December 6th, a ticket worth $1.75 million was also sold in the area.

Visit lotto.bclc.com for more information.