BC Ferries is helping people connect with their loved ones over the holiday season.

The company is adding more than 175 sailings to the schedule between December 21st and January 2nd.

All the extra sailings are being added to the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale routes.

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is getting the majority with 130 extra sailings.

To help travellers plan ahead BC Ferries has posted a calendar on its website of which days are expected to be the busiest between Metro Vancouver and the island.