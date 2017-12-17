The BC government is making the biggest boost to help gambling addicts in more than 10 years.

$1.2 million is going to expand services to meet the changing needs of at-risk and online gamblers.

That includes counselling, outreach to high-risk populations, and community training for prevention and support.

The Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch will be increasing the number of off-site services while the BCLC is expanding the GameSense Advisor program.

That includes hiring more advisors for all 18 community gaming centres in BC.

Under the new model BCLC is taking on full responsibility, including the cost of GameSense.

Last year, GPEB’s treated nearly 1,400 people with a gambling problem, which it believes is only a fraction of the number of people who have issues with gambling.