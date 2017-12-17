POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The community is mourning the death of a former leader.

Retired Fire Chief Charlie Morris passed away on December 6th.

He began his career with the Westview Fire Department in June of 1953. He served for thirteen years with the Powell River Fire Department from 1959 to 1972, as a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1298.

After years of serving the community, Morris was promoted to Fire Chief of the Powell River department, retiring in 1989.

“He (Morris) was a no-nonsense kind of person that was focused on a direction forward,” said current Powell River Chief Terry Peters.

“We owe him a great deal of gratitude for shaping us into the department we are today.”

In a statement released by the City of Powell River, the local department extended its condolences to Morris’ family, and thanked him for his many years of service to the community.