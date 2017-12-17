Over $43,000 was raised as part of the food drive. Photo courtesy 95.7 Coast FM.

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Strong community support helped raise more than $43,000 for the Powell River Action Food Bank, beating last year’s fundraising total of $36,000.

The fundraising initiative was a joint effort between 95.7 Coast FM, Safeway and City Transfer.

Donations were collected to stuff a 36-foot City Transfer trailer for the local food bank. The project was a part of Vista Radio’s (Coast FM’s parent company) Million Dollar Charity Week.

As part of Vista’s company-wide initiative, over $1-million was raised.

To find out how you can continue to help the Powell River Action Food Bank, visit their Facebook page.

You can also contact Safeway and 95.7 Coast FM to find out how to get involved.