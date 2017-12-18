POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Thefts from vehicles continue to be a problem in Powell River.

RCMP Constable Ron Palmquist said in his weekly report that they responded to two cases over the last week.

On December 12th, police heard of an incident that had happened sometime overnight. Twenty dollars was taken from an unsecured 2002 Chevy Avalanche parked on the 6900 block of Duncan Street.

Palmquist said that on December 14th, a report was called in of a theft from an unlocked 2001 Jetta.

The car was parked outside a home on the 6800 block of Gerrard Street. A grey backpack with work clothes and a spare key to the car were stolen.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Powell River RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Palmquist said that between December 11th and December 18th, police received 79 calls for service, responded to four cases of impaired driving and two cases of assault.