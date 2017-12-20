OTTAWA, ON- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke conflict of interest rules with his Christmas vacation to the Bahamas.

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has said the law prohibits a minister from accepting gifts that could influence government decisions.

Trudeau and his family visited the private island of the Aga Khan last year.

Dawson says the exemption of a friend giving gift doesn’t apply.



Trudeau posted an apology for the breach of rules on Twitter, and said he “would be taking all precautions” in the future.