POWELL RIVER, B.C- Donations continue to flow for the Powell River Action Food Bank.

Spokesperson Savannah Dee said that more than $43,000 was collected, as of last week.

Speaking with 95.7 Coast FM, she said that number has grown to over $52,000 since the end of the drive. The event was put on by Safeway, City Transfer, 95.7 Coast FM and the food bank.

It was a part of Vista Radio’s company-wide Million Dollar Charity Week.

Residents dropped off items that were used to fill a 36-foot City Transfer trailer.

Since the drive concluded, the donations have continued.

“I have to thank the whole community for their outstanding support of the food bank this year,” said Dee.

“I’m sending thank you cards, hugging and kissing everybody. (Powell River) is the most wonderful community for supporting our food bank to help feed our community in need.”

Residents can continue to donate to the food bank and find out more information by visiting their Facebook page.