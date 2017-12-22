Rachel Blaney says marijuana legalization has been mishandled from the start.

That’s the North Island-Powell River MP’s reaction to the news that recreational use won’t be legalized by July 1st of next year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Quebec’s TVA earlier this that he didn’t know where that date had come from, but that weed will be legal sometime next summer.

Blaney says the Liberals started off on the wrong foot by excluding other levels of government from the discussion:

Blaney says this is what happens with poor preparation:

Blaney says she hopes the extra time to get legalization of marijuana done is used to get it right. She says she still has some concerns with things like unreliable testing for marijuana impairment and funding for municipalities for training officials to deal with issues that will come with legalization.