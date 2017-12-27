POWELL RIVER, B.C- The Powell River RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly impersonated employees of the municipal government.

According to a police news release, officers received a report on Dec. 22 of two suspicious people on a property close to the 3400 block of Marine Avenue, who had identified themselves as City of Powell River employees, collecting soil samples.

The pair left the residence they were spotted at, after they were confronted without incident by the home owner.

The first man was described as a heavy set, First Nations man in a white hoody and black jogging pants. The second man was a thin, white man, with no facial hair and a black cap. He was wearing a black hoody and black jogging pants, and carrying a damaged iPad.

Both were said to be in their mid to late 30’s.

“Upon investigation the Powell River RCMP have determined that the two suspects were not employees of the City of Powell River,” stated the news release.

The RCMP detachment has advised for the public to continue to be proactive against theft. Locking residences, vehicles, and securing valuables on their property are steps they recommend.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the police, in an “attempt to identify the possible suspects”.