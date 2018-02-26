POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Mounties in Powell River are trying to find a pair of stolen license plates.

In his weekly crime blog, Constable Ron Palmquist said they received notice that both the front and back license plates of a Ford Focus were stolen on February 21st, 2018.

The vehicle was parked on Duncan Street, near Manson Avenue and had been stationed there from February 12th to the 19th.

In another case, Palmquist said a black and silver briefcase was taken from a 2017 Dodge Ram that was parked on the 6300 block of Sycamore Street. The incident was reported on February 21st.

Two other thefts involving vehicles were reported between February 20th and February 26th.

Cash was stolen from an unlocked Chevy Silverado, which was parked outside a residence in the 5800 block of Aspen Avenue. Police were notified on February 22nd.

On February 21st, police received word that a 2007 white Mazda CX7 was stolen from a residence on the 6300 block of Oak Street. The car keys had been left in the vehicle, which had also been left unlocked.

Police are reminding the public to make sure valuables are out of sight and car doors are locked when a vehicle is left unattended.

Between February 20th and 26th, the Powell River RCMP responded to 84 calls for service. Some of these included four cases of impaired driving, eight thefts, one assault, one break and enter, and six incidents of mischief.