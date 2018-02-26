COURTENAY, B.C.- Vancouver Island MusicFest has announced its latest headliner for the summer 2018 spectacle.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Ry Cooder will be in the Comox Valley for the event. The American musician’s discography includes over 20 albums. He’s also worked on several film scores, including Crossroads and Last Man Standing.

Cooder has performed on albums for a variety of musicians over the years, including Warren Zeavon, Nancy Sinatra, The Beach Boys, and the Rolling Stones.

“If I had to pick one musician who influenced our generation of guitarists more than any other, it would have to be Ry Cooder,” said Doug Cox, MusicFest’s Artistic Director, in a release.

Cooder is set to release his latest album, The Prodigal Son, on May 11th, 2018.

Vancouver Island MusicFest takes place at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds July 13th, 14th and 15th.

For more details, including volunteer opportunities, visit the event’s official website.