Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast. Photo by James Wood/95.7 Coast FM/Vista Radio

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- A wind warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast by Environment Canada.

The weather agency said that an intense frontal system approaching the BC Coast will spread southeasterly winds to some inner south coast regions, including Powell River.

The strongest winds are expected to slow down this evening. For further details, visit Environment Canada’s website.