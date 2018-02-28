POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The 17th annual film festival in Powell River attracted community members and visitors, who had the chance to see local and international films on display.

“The first few days, we were really pleased to see that we had full houses,” said Kim Barton-Bridges, an organizer for the event.

“Kayak to Klemtu (a film) had been sold out, and I say sold out because we allow a seat for every full festival pass holder, so we don’t often know who’s going to come. We did have rush lines for Kayak to Klemtu and fortunately, I think for most people that stuck it out for a few minutes, we were able to let them in.”

Kayak to Klemtu tells the story of 14 year old Ella, who dreams of traveling the length of the Inside Passage by kayak, along the shores of the Great Bear Rainforest.

Ella’s goal is to protest a proposed pipeline that would see oil tanker traffic run through her homeland waters.

The film stars two members of the Tla’amin Nation, Ta’Kaiya Blaney and Evan Adams.

According to Barton-Bridges, it was one of the most successful and well-received films at the event. Once the event wrapped, Kayak to Klemtu won the Audience Choice Award. Both screenings of the film earned standing ovations.

As for what’s next, Barton-Bridges said they plan on holding a pizza lunch celebration for all the volunteers that helped with the festival.

“The feedback we’ve been getting from most of them (volunteers) is that they will be back again next year,” she said.

“It’s a good time to start thinking about next year, while it’s still fresh in our minds.”