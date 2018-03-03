VICTORIA, B.C.-The BC government is looking to make improvements to the Community Gaming Grants program.

With that in mind it’s inviting not-for-profit organizations to take part in an online survey. All organizations that have applied for a grant in the last three years, plus another 6,000 registered not-for-profits are being included in the survey.

It’s an opportunity for organizations to share their experiences with the program. The government says the results will be used as part of ongoing efforts to improve the program.

More than 5,000 not-for-profits in a variety of fields benefit from $140 million in community gaming grants every year.