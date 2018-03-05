The land before and after the trees were cut down. Photo courtesy Heather and Nick Raffin.

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- Two Powell River residents are not too pleased that trees behind their property were cut down.

Nick and Heather Raffin live in the Manson Avenue and Abbotsford Road area.

On Feb. 28, they received a notice stating that active logging would be taking place behind their property the week of March 5.

“The person that owns land behind us, it’s zoned A2, and I think he decided with, how the economy is booming, that he wanted to log it and develop it back there,” she said.

“We really enjoyed having the backwoods and the privacy, and kind of, without consultation, it’s being taken away from us.”

Raffin said they were aware that a new seniors living facility was to be constructed further from their home, and just recently found out about the new plan to build closer to their property.

“When he (the landowner) gets the permission to change the zoning, then he can start changing it in to a residential area,” she noted.

She explained that there are a few reasons why her and her husband are upset.

“It’s a privacy thing for me. I moved into our house and really enjoy the feeling that you’re in town, and with the backwoods, it seems like you’re more in a rural setting than in town.”

She said that she has reached out to the landowner, as well as the city.

“I asked if there was any possibility that they could leave any trees closer to our property line. Unfortunately, the owner said he wasn’t going to be able to. He was going to plan to keep 20 per cent of the trees up, but the trees he’s planning to keep up aren’t going to be the ones closer to our property.”

Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa has been reached out to for further comments.