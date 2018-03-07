The Powell River Kings midget rep team, along with the Bantams, are off to provincials. Photo courtesy Powell River Minor Hockey's Facebook.

POWELL RIVER, B.C.- The Powell River Kings Midget Rep team is on its way to the provincial championship, but are looking for the community’s help to get there.

The team will compete at the tournament March 17-22 in West Vancouver, along with the Powell River Bantams.

No team from Powell River has ever won a provincial championship at this level, according to the midget team’s manager, Warren Behan.

“This year, the midget rep and the bantams are going to provincials, which is kind of unheard of to have two teams going,” he said.

“Having said that, no Powell River team has ever won it before. It’s tough competition when you get there, there’s kids from all around the province, they’re the best in their division.”

To get to West Vancouver later this month, the Kings are doing some fundraising, including an auction this weekend.

“We’re having a beer and burger night on Saturday night at the Carlson Club, and they can donate a prize for the auction,” Behan said.

He said it was a hard fought season for the midget team.

“We’re a tier three association, but we actually played our season in tier one, so it’s stiffer competition, and we actually came in second, we almost clinched first place, and then you drop down to your tier for provincials,” Behan explained.

“We’ve got a great group of kids, they’re very dedicated, we’ve got great goaltending and we have awesome coaches (Andy Welsh and Cory Burnett). They’re there for early morning practice, they’re really dedicated and have made a huge difference.”

Residents can also drop off a cash donation at Royal LePage Powell River on Joyce Avenue.