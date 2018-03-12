POWELL RIVER, B.C- The Powell River RCMP are investigating after a strange break-in at the Black Point Salvage Yard.

According to a news release from the detachment, an unknown man was seen smashing the windows of a van in the salvage yard on March 11.

The man was described as thin, wearing grey pants and a baggy t-shirt with a gold chain. After smashing the van’s windows and stealing the battery, he sprayed the inside with a fire extinguisher.

He left the scene on a bicycle.

Police are also looking into a theft from a green Subaru Forrester station wagon on March 8. The vehicle had been parked at the Quality Foods parking lot around 6:30 p.m., when an unknown suspect entered it through an unlocked door and took the owners iPad Mini.

An additional theft from the Powell River North Harbour was also reported. On March 10, police were informed that a “Scotty” brand deep line downrigger from a moored boat was taken.

The theft was believed to have taken place in the last week, with the item worth $500.

Anyone with information on these matters is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP, or Crimestoppers.