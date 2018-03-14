Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa (front row, centre) said he is considering running for office again. Photo courtesy the City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The 2018 municipal elections are in October, but Dave Formosa is already thinking about running for mayor again.

Speaking with 95.7 Coast FM, the current mayor of Powell River said, “I heard there was somebody else running for mayor, so I thought well I better let people know to not count me out yet, and that I’m considering running.”

“Whether it will be for sure or not, at this point, I am considering it.”

He said that fellow Powell River resident Ron Woznow has thrown his hat in the ring.

Formosa will be seeking his third term this October.

Earlier this month, councillor Russell Brewer announced that he would not be running for re-election. The two-time councillor made the announcement on his Facebook page.

In addition to serving with council, Brewer is the chair of the city’s finance committee and is a director with the Powell River Regional District.

“Russ is a fellow that was given the portfolio of finance for many reasons – his hard work, his level mind, connection to the community and the fact that he listens,” Formosa said.

“He weighs all manners out before he makes a decision.”

The mayor had high praise for Brewer.

“The community will truly miss him. It will be a huge loss to see Russ gone. I had lots of hope for him in the city here moving forward.”

Councillor Karen Skadsheim has also made it public that she will not be running again.

“This was her first term with the city. She did a great job, she had a tough portfolio and still does, which is the engineering portfolio, dealing with the liquid waste issues and other asset issues that come out of the engineering department,” Formosa said.

“The city will definitely be at a loss with having her not participate, but we wish her all the best.”

The 2018 municipal elections across British Columbia take place on October 20th.