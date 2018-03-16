POWELL RIVER, B.C- The local RCMP are keeping an eye on the roads in March.

In a pair of press releases, the detachment for Powell River has announced two plans for the upcoming weeks. The first is a ramping-up of traffic enforcement when it comes to drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

National Impaired Driving Prevention Week will be taking place over March 18-24.

“Motorists operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol are not able to operate their vehicles responsibly which often can end quite tragically for both themselves and others,” read the detachment’s announcement.

“These poor choices can then have lifelong consequences that cannot be taken back.”

Police are asking Powell River drivers to be responsible while driving, and to not drive if under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you are under the influence of either alcohol or drugs you can do the following:

Call a sober friend or family member who can drive you home.

Call a taxi.

Designate a sober driver for the night to drive you, your family, or friend’s home.

Plan a safe and sober way to return home at night before you go out.

The month of March has also been designated for an anti-distracted driving campaign.

According to the detachment, distracted driving includes pets sitting on drivers laps, and the consumption of food while driving, as well as the use of phones.

“It is not uncommon for police to observe the public taking two hands off the steering wheel while driving to take a bite of foods such as hamburgers or sandwiches,” read the detachment’s release.

“Distracted driving is currently identified as one of the leading causes of motor vehicles accidents causing death.”

The police are asking the public to remain focused on the road, and be as responsible as possible while driving.