The Powell River Kings midget rep team, along with the Bantams, each medalled at the recent provincials. Photo courtesy Powell River Minor Hockey's Facebook.

WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. – Two Powell River hockey teams made it all the way to provincials of the BC Hockey Championships, and they both came away with medals.

The Powell River Kings Midget Tier 3 team defeated Mission 3-1 last Wednesday in the tournament final to claim gold. Meanwhile, the Bantam Tier 3 Kings put on a strong performance.

They beat Penticton 3-2 to win gold in Nelson, B.C.

Overall, the Midgets went 4-0, with one tie, while the Bantams finished 3-2 in the tournament.