POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River Kings are riding high after a huge win against the Victoria Grizzlies Friday night.

The team defeated the Grizzlies 4-3 in overtime to capture the Island Division title for the first time since 2012.

The Kings won the best-of-seven series four games to one.

Ben Berard scored the game winner and was named the game’s first star. He also scored a crucial goal in the third period.

The team will now move on to the third round of the BCHL playoffs, where they will face the winner of the Surrey Eagles/Prince George Spruce Kings series. That round will begin on Friday, March 30th.