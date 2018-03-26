Hundreds of awards are available for students. Photo courtesy NIC.

COURTENAY, B.C. – Students at North Island College can now apply for more than $375,000 in scholarships and bursaries.

Over 415 awards are available to learners, and are valued at up to $5,000.

That’s up from last year’s record award total of $290,000, according to a release from the college.

“This is the second year in a row we have more funds available to students than ever before,” said NIC vice president of strategic initiatives, Randall Heidt, in the release.

The awards are for students coming directly from high school, students that are retraining for a new career and students who are currently in the middle of a program or are about to graduate.

Students can fill out one application form, and can be eligible for the hundreds of awards available.

The application deadline is April 25th.

Further details, including application forms, can be found at www.nic.bc.ca/awards.