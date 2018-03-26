Story by James Wood, 95.7 Coast FM

POWELL RIVER, B.C- A phone scam involving gaming cards has led to a warning from the local RCMP detachment.

According to a release from the detachment, a Powell River resident received a phone call on March 21, telling them that their son had been in an accident.

The caller, identifying themselves as a police officer, told the resident that their son had been detained for texting while driving, and he would to make a donation to a children’s charity in order to be released.

The resident was then asked to purchase a “substantial” number of Steam cards, which are used to purchase products on Steam, a popular PC gaming distribution network.

After asking the resident to read the scratched-off code on the back of each card, the caller asked for the full address and birth date of the resident.

“The Powell River RCMP wish to remind the public that this is a fraud,” read the release.

“The police and the criminal justice system do not accept items such as Steam cards and i-Tunes cards in order for a judge to release a person that has been arrested or detained. Never give out your address and date of birth over the phone to someone you do not know or trust. If anyone encounters such a phone call, please report the incident to the RCMP.”

Officers are also looking into a theft of mail, which took place on Monday at the Glacier Apartments at 7050 Glacier Street.

“An unknown male was observed in the area with what appeared to be a bag that may have contained stolen mail,” read the release.

“The unknown male was described as being tall, slim, in his early twenties, wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie, also having a short green Mohawk.”

The police are looking to speak with the man as part of their ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact the Powell River RCMP.