PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Powell River Kings fought hard, but could not get past the Prince George Spruce Kings in game one of the BCHL semi-finals.

The crowd was roaring at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena, with an attendance listed at just under 2000 fans. The first period was a quiet affair, with no goals scored.

Things really picked up in the game’s second frame. Powell River’s Ben Berard notched the game’s first goal, assisted by Josh Coblenz and Carmine Buono at the 3:52 mark.

However, the home team retaliated with a goal from Jarod Hovde at the 6:44 mark. Hovde’s goal was assisted by Dustin Manz and Patrick Cozzi.

Things were all tied up the end of two. In the final period, at the 5:10 mark, Prince George’s Ben Brar put the nail in the coffin and sealed the home squad’s 2-1 victory.

Powell River’s Ben Berard was named the game’s second star, while P.G.’s Ethan de Jong earned first star honours, and Spruce Kings goalie Evan DeBrouwer was named the game’s third star.

Game two in the series is in Prince George tonight. Puck drop is 7:00 PM.

The Kings will return home for games three and four, starting Monday.