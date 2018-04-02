POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Residents interested in getting involved with local government now have the chance to do so.

The City of Powell River has opened applications for its Board of Variance. The Board makes decisions around minor changes related to the site, dimension size and potential alterations to a building.

The Local Government Act and the City Board of Variance Bylaw establish the policies and procedure of the Board of Variance, which is comprised of three members.

The term for the available position runs until December 31, 2020. Board members receive an annual honorarium of $250.

Interested residents can submit a letter of intent and resume detailing experience related to this position. A notice from the city’s website states that preference will be given to applicants “who have knowledge of construction and municipal regulations regarding property-related matters.”

Applications can be sent by mail, or email, to City Clerk Chris Jackson at the City of Powell River, addressed at 6910 Duncan Street in Powell River, V8A 1V4.

Jackson’s email is listed as info@powellriver.ca.

If sending by email, the subject line must read Board of Variance Vacancy.

Questions can be directed to Director of Planning Services, Thomas Knight, at (604) 485-8613.

Applications are being accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 20, 2018.