POWELL RIVER, B.C. – It’s been a tough start to the BCHL semi-finals for the Powell River Kings.

The squad is down two games to none against the Prince George Spruce Kings. PG took game one 2-1, and game two 5-1 on their home ice at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

However, their advantage could shift this evening as the action is at Hap Parker Arena in Powell River.

In the regular season, both teams finished at the top of their divisions (Island Division for PR, and Mainland Division for PR).

Puck drops in Powell River at 7:00 p.m.