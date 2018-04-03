The Powell River RCMP responded to 92 calls for service between March 26th and April 3rd.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River RCMP are investigating a series of events that occurred on one day last weekend.

According to a release from Constable Ron Palmquist, on April 1, a group of teenagers was reported to be trying to break into a locked vehicle in the 5800 block of Aspen Avenue.

The teenagers were described as being around 15 years old, with black hoodies and blue jeans.

In another incident on the same day, the RCMP received a report of two men who were checking door handles of vehicles near the Glacier Street Apartments.

According to the release, the two men were wearing dark hoodies, and had their hoods tight around their faces.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In the release, Palmquist notes that between March 26 and April 3, 2018, police responded to 92 calls for service.

Some of these included four cases of impaired driving, two thefts, five incidents of mischief and one case of break-and-enter.