POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The arena was packed Monday night for game three of the BCHL semi-finals between the Powell River Kings and Prince George Spruce Kings.

The home team used the energy at Hap Parker Arena to their advantage, fighting hard for the 3-2 double-overtime victory.

Neal Samanski started the scoring at the 15:17 mark of the first period, off an assist from Ben Berard. This was followed shortly after with a goal from Kevin Obssuth at the 15:31 mark.

After the first period, the Kings were up 2-0. The lone goal of the second period came from Spruce Kings defenseman Jay Keranen, off an assist from Patrick Cozzi at the 13:50 mark.

Prince George’s Kyle Johnson scored at the 2:06 mark of the third period and the action was all tied up at the sound of the regulation buzzer.

The first overtime saw no goals scored and the game was brought to a second extra frame. At 13:40, Ben Berard played the hero for Powell River and got one past goalie Evan DeBrouwer for the Powell River win. Assists went to Carter Turnbull and Carmine Buono on the game winning goal.

Berard was named the first star of the game, while P.G.’s DeBrouwer earned second star honours, followed by Powell River’s Matteo Paler-Chow as the third star.

Kevin Obssuth was named the FortisBC Energy Player of the Game. The series is now at two games to one in Prince George’s favour.

Game four in the series is at Hap Parker Arena this evening. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.