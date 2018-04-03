The finish sign during the 2017 event. Photo by Justin Goulet/95.7 Coast FM/Vista Radio.

COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – Registration numbers are looking good for the 36th annual Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race.

“I believe 103 teams (have signed up),” said event chairman, Rick Gibson.

“The response is good. In the past, we have actually pushed closed to 200 teams, but a number of years ago, when Mount Washington had two lousy snow years, it really killed our participation, and we’ve been building steadily since. I think three years ago we were at 80 teams.”

He said the goal is to eventually get up to more than 175 teams per year. He noted that registration will remain open this year until they hit that mark.

“We still have lots of room, but I think in reality, we will be sitting at 115 or 120 teams this year,” he said. Gibson added that organizers are looking for volunteers to work the event.

“It takes volunteers to put events like this on, and we’ll take volunteers right up until the morning of the event,” he said.

Interested parties can send an email to info@snowtosurf.com to find out more about volunteering.

The Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race is a multi-layered event that starts at Mount Washington and concludes at the Comox Marina. It takes place on Sunday, April 29.

Race legs include alpine and cross-country skiing, running, mountain biking, kayaking, road cycling and canoeing for teams of four to nine people. More details can be found at snowtosurf.com.