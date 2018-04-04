Ottawa, ON – Starting this Friday, April 6th, emergency alerts will be sent to your cell phone.

In 2014, it was required by the CRTC that all FM and AM radio stations, and over-the-air (OTA) television stations, participate in the National Public Alerting System (NPAS).

Subscription-based broadcasting service providers were also required to take part in the NPAS.

As of this Friday, all wireless service providers will have to offer the alerts on their LTE networks. This means that compatible smart phones and devices will receive alerts in case of an emergency.

The alerts will offer instructions on how to safely handle the emergency situation.

In order to receive an alert on your cell phone, it must be connected to a cellular network, be alert-compatible and within the alert area. The messages will come in at no extra cost.

Wireless alerts are set to be publicly tested in British Columbia on May 9th, at 1:55 p.m.

Compatibility information can be found at www.alertready.ca.